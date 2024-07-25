Adonai Mitchell’s hilarious comment on training camp excitement

Colts rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell goes through drills on the first day of training camp. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The first day back at training camp is exciting for some players. For others, it’s just back to work. It was pretty obvious which side Colts rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is on.

“Oh, I jumped out of bed,” Mitchell said. “It was bright and early. I think I beat the sun. I’m pretty ready. It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be long, it’s going to be hard, but it’s what we do it for.”

With this being Mitchell’s first NFL training camp, he’s leaning on the veterans in the wide receiver room to help him along, specifically Michael Pittman Jr.

“I know I’m a young guy going into this,” Mitchell said. “So, it’s a lot of things I don’t know. It’s a lot of experience out there that I don’t have. So, it’s more so just leaning on guys like Pitt (Pittman Jr.). Just really all of the vets, anything I can take from him, whether I’m asking a question on blocking, whether I’m asking him a question on just whatever. Just taking something away.”

Mitchell and Pittman Jr. seem to be building a bond off the field as well. Mitchell said he was just sitting in Dallas and called Pittman Jr. Mitchell asked Pittman Jr. what he was up to and where he was, which was in California.

“I said ‘I’m pulling up,’” Mitchell said. “He’s like, ‘come on.’ It was definitely great for him to welcome me in and kind of take me under his wing.”

“Whatever he’s doing, I need to be doing.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen also emphasized working with the veterans as something that will help Mitchell’s development during training camp.

“Just being around the guys getting the competition with the vets day in and day out and just continue to see the development through training camp and going into the season,” Steichen said.

Mitchell was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft with the 52nd overall pick. He had 845 yards and 11 touchdowns at Texas last season.

The Colts next practice at training camp is on Saturday, July 27 from 10-11:15 a.m.

More Colts coverage:

Richardson returns to Training Camp ready to run the ball