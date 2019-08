GLENDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 24: Long snapper Matt Overton #45 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 24, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Colts 40-11. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement announcement, one Indianapolis Colts player is offering to buy season tickets from disgruntled fans.

Former Colts player Matt Overton posted on Twitter that not only would he buy the tickets, he would give them to patients at Riley Hospital for Children and their parents.

To any angry Colts season ticket holders who are seeking a refund,



I’d be more than happy to buy your season tix off of you & donate them to @RileyChildrens patients & their families. I’m serious.



All love,



~Matt — Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) August 26, 2019

Luck’s retirement shook the sports world on Saturday night. The Colts quarterback, 29, decided to end his career due to numerous injuries.