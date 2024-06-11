Alec Pierce to host second annual youth football camp

Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce (14) cannot make a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Sutton (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

(WISH) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is headed back to his hometown of Glen Ellyn, Illinois for his youth football camp.

The second annual camp will be on Saturday, June 22 with free admission. He’ll have two separate sessions, one for 3rd-5th graders and one for 6th-8th graders.

Pierce is headed into his third season with the Colts. He did not participate in any of the practices during mandatory minicamp due to an undisclosed injury, but he did talk to the media after the first day of mandatory minicamp.

With the Colts drafting Adonai Mitchell in the second round of the NFL Draft this year, Pierce’s role is in question as the Colts third wide receiver. He was asked if he was the Colts starting third receiver and he said that it is his job to go into training camp and prove that.

“I just got to let my work on the field speak for itself,” Pierce said.

Pierce has been labeled as a deep threat, but he said that there is more to his game than that.

“I just wanted to have the chance to be able to showcase that,” Pierce said. “I’m just working every day in practice to earn those reps and show what I can do.

He also said the addition of Mitchell increases competition, which will help everyone in the wide receiver room.

Pierce caught 32 passes for 514 yards and two touchdowns last season, playing in all 17 games. He started every game except for the final game of the season against the Texans. He also had his first 100 yard game of his career, picking up exactly 100 against the Titans in week 13.

The Colts start their 2024 regular season campaign against the Texans at home at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sep. 8 at 1 p.m.