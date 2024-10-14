An unsung hero in the Colts’ win over the Titans

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 15: Punter Rigoberto Sanchez #8 of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WISH) — Multiple players stepped up for the Colts on Sunday during their 20-17 win over the Titans.

Of course, plenty of eyes always seem to go toward offensive and defensive players when thinking of players who step up in big ways. But, there was a special teams player who also was key to Indianapolis’ victory.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez had an impressive performance against Indy’s AFC South opponent this weekend.

Sanchez had five punts on Sunday, averaging a single-game career-high 54.2 yards per punt (minimum three punts).

One of those punts came late in the fourth quarter, when he had a 57-yard punt that was downed at the Titans’ three-yard line with under 15 seconds to play in the game.

“That punt was big time,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “I mean, he couldn’t have done it any better. I mean, when I saw the thing land and I saw just sitting there. Right there, whatever on the two-, three-yard line. He’s been doing it for a long time and placing those balls where he needs to place them.”

Sanchez is having his best season statistically since joining the Colts. He’s averaging 50.4 yards per punt this season, along with a net of 44.1 yards per punt.

“It was just great and obviously flipping the field, you need that,” Steichen said. “Special teams is a huge part of it and credit to the guys on special teams, all those players that go out there and do that every week. Credit to (Brian) Mason and Joe (Hastings) for putting those guys in position to go make those plays today.”

The punt return game was also strong for Indianapolis on Sunday. Wide receiver Josh Downs had four returns for a single-game career-high 67 yards, an average of 16.75 yards per punt return.

“I knew I was going to get some of those today as well,” Downs said. “The first one I should have actually took back to the house, but I got tripped up. Yeah, I knew I was going to get some punt returns and it was a good return game as well.”

Downs also finished the game with 7 receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown reception came in the first half of Sunday’s victory.

The Colts (3-3) are back in action next Sunday at home against the Dolphins (2-3). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT inside Lucas Oil Stadium.