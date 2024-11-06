Anthony Richardson embraces team mentality in new role

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 03: Joe Flacco #15 and Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson had his first game as the backup quarterback against the Vikings on Sunday.

He was seen by the tunnel leading to the Colts locker room before halftime giving high fives to all of his teammates.

The team mentality is what he is using in his new role with the Colts.

“It’s not about me,” Richardson said. “it’s about the team. Whatever we need going forward, that’s what’s best for the organization and for the franchise. Whatever they need me to do that’s going to help us better in the long run, then why not do it.”

During the week, not much has changed for him. He’s still preparing like he has an opportunity to play, so if there is a chance, he’ll be ready.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen echoed that, saying that Richardson has still been preparing like he’s the starter.

“Just focus on the minute details,” Richardson said. “Just working on being a pro. Just trying to master everything that comes with it. Just continue to learn and just step into the territory and just whatever they throw at me, just get ready for it.”

Even though he has a team mentality, it was still challenging for him to go out to the sidelines without playing.

“Definitely tough because you always want to play, always want to get out there,” Richardson said. “You’re always hyped up, got energy. You want to get out there and just ball out, but it comes with it.”

In the challenging time for him, Richardson said he’s leaning on his family the guys in the building, the coaching staff, and most of all, trusting the Lord.

The Colts get back on home turf on Sunday against the Bills. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

More Colts coverage

Shane Steichen’s mentality heading into November stretch

NFL flexes kickoff time for Colts-Jets

Colts place veteran center Ryan Kelly on injured reserve

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.