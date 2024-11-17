Colts’ Anthony Richardson shines in comeback victory over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WISH) — The Colts had just 17 yards in their first four drives of the second half and were down eight points. All of the momentum was on the Jets side after they flipped a 13-0 Colts lead into a 24-16 advantage.

But Anthony Richardson responded. He led an eight play, 70 yard touchdown drive, but the Colts failed the game tying two-point conversion.

The Colts got the ball back with 2:41 left and were down five points. Richardson needed to lead another touchdown drive for the Colts to win the game. That’s exactly what he did.

It was third and goal from the Jets four yard line. Richardson took the snap in shotgun formation and immediately sprinted to the left. The Colts offensive line and wide receivers made some excellent blocks. Richardson was met by a Jets defender at the one yard line and powered straight through him for the go-ahead touchdown.

“The emotions were definitely at an all-time high,” Richardson said. “I knew we scored and we had already talked on the sideline about going for two, but I was just so geeked up that we scored, I was just over there celebrating so long.”

The Colts snapped their three game losing streak with a 28-27 win over the Jets.

It was Richardson’s second rushing touchdown of the game and his third total touchdown. He had just one turnover and had the highest completion percentage for a game that he both started and finished in his career (66.7%).

“He was on it today,” Shane Steichen said. “It was awesome.”

Richardson got a big chunk play on the second play of the final drive, hitting Alec Pierce on a beautifully thrown deep bomb down the sideline that hit Pierce right in stride for 39 yards.

Richardson hit on a few explosive passes, with three completions going for over 30 yards (one to Pierce, one to Josh Downs, and one to Adonai Mitchell, although that one was more of a catch and run). But it was the efficiency on short and intermediate passes that helped Richardson put together an impressive game.

“The coaches were telling me, ‘If the shot’s there, take it. If not, just check it down and we can live with another down,’” Richardson said. “So that was my thought process today, just moving down the field each bit.”

He said he was the most relaxed that he had been for a start in his young career. He said he focused on taking it one play at a time and not getting too high when the Colts went up 13-0 and not getting too low when the Jets made their comeback.

Richardson’s final stat line was 20/30 passing for 272 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 32 yards on 10 carries for two touchdowns. He also lost a fumble on a strip sack.

Richardson’s teammates had high praise for his performance in the victory.

“5 (Richardson) back in the lineup, came in there and balled out, and he really put the team on his back when we needed him,” Downs said. “2 minute drive at the end of the game, what else can you ask for?”

“I told him just proud of the work that he put in this week and he carried the team today,” Zaire Franklin said.

The Colts look to get back to .500 when they host the Lions on Sunday, November 24 at 1 p.m.

