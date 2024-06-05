Anthony Richardson draws rave reviews: ‘He’s like a created player’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson had surgery on his throwing shoulder just over seven months ago, but you can’t tell now. He was impressive at OTAs in late May and looked smooth again on Tuesday for the first day of mandatory minicamp.

He’s receiving phenomenal reviews from his teammates as well.

“Man, that dude (is) a freak,” Colts second round rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell said. “He’s like a created player. He’s like one of those players that can legit do anything on the field.”

Mitchell was impressed by Richardson’s arm strength, especially on rollouts. He can’t wait to play with him and he said it’s fun to see what he does out on the field.

He also said if the whole offense is on the same page, that it’s going to be a very special year.

Building chemistry with Richardson has been easy for Mitchell as well. He talked about Richardson’s ability to scramble and that the play is never over when Richardson has the ball in his hands. He said he has to always stay open and stay ready for the ball.

Players on offense and defense have noticed how well Richardson recovered from his surgery, saying nearly the exact same thing.

“I wouldn’t even know he had the surgery and what not,” Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce said. “He’s been throwing the ball great, spinning it great. So, it’s been good to be out here.”

“If you didn’t know he had a surgery, you would never know,” Colts safety Rodney Thomas II said.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen talked about how he feels about getting Richardson back and healthy.

“It’s really excitement,” Steichen said. “Coming off that shoulder injury, the way he’s attacked his rehab and going into all these offseason program deals in practice and just the way he’s been in meetings, around the building around with the guys.”

Colts mandatory minicamp ends on Thursday, June 6th.