Anthony Richardson explains back injury: ‘I couldn’t even stand up’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson missed Sunday’s loss against the Giants due to a back injury.

Earlier in the week, Colts head coach Shane Steichen described the injury as soreness. He later clarified after the game that Richardson was dealing with bad back spasms.

On Wednesday, Richardson clarified the injury that kept him sidelined for the game. He said he was dealing with lower back stuff.

“Last week was tough,” Richardson said. “I couldn’t even stand up on Tuesday. Could barely even walk, you know, crawling around the house.”

“If I could do everything in my part to get on the field I’m going to do so,” Richardson said. “That was my mindset last week as well but I could barely move.”

“It’s a tough league,” Richardson added. “You got to be tough to go out there and play through injuries and fight through certain things. I try my best to do so when I can and when I can’t, that’s just what it is.

He said he has been dealing with back spasms and issues related to the one he is having now since eighth grade, but it had never been this severe.

“It was definitely a little scary last week not being able to move,” Richardson said.

Richardson said he got an MRI on his back, which revealed it is a disc issue that has been there for awhile that got triggered the wrong way last week.

He never viewed it as a problem in the past and just thought it was muscle tightness.

The Colts had a walk-through on Wednesday. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said they will see how the week progresses with Richardson and his rehab to see if he will be available on Sunday. Richardson was estimated as a did not participate on the Colts injury report.

The Colts last game is on Sunday at home against the Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

