Anthony Richardson did not take part in throwing drills Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson underwent surgery to his throwing shoulder just over seven months ago. Despite his teammates being impressed with how he looks so far this offseason, there are still some issues he is working through.

He was dealing with some soreness on Thursday and was held out of practice due to precautionary reasons. He did not make any throws with his right hand. He went through footwork drills and instead of finishing the drill with a pass, he tossed the ball with his left hand to one of the coaches. He also did handoff and pitch drills with the running backs.

Richardson and Colts head coach Shane Steichen were not concerned though.

“Rest assured, if we played on Sunday, he’d be starting,” Steichen said.

Richardson said there is nothing to worry about and this is not a setback.

Steichen said the soreness was from practice on Wednesday. Richardson did not practice fully on Wednesday.

Richardson said he’s been dealing with some soreness since he started throwing. He also said it’s hard to listen to the trainers when they tell him to sit out because he doesn’t want to.

Richardson was surprised that this has been the only like this and it had been smooth sailing until this week.

Richardson started four games last year for the Colts before he was sidelined last season. In the four regular season games he played, he completed 50 of 84 passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also had four rushing touchdowns on the season.

Now that minicamp is over, the Colts have a few weeks off before training camp starts in July.

The Colts kick off the regular season against the Houston Texans at home at Lucas Oil Stadium, playing against the same team and in the same stadium as their last game of the 2023 season.