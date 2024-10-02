Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor injury update

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) stands on the sideline after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson said that he was not going to practice today due to his hip injury and that he was being held out.

He ended up suiting up in full pads, but did not participate much. It was clarified by Colts PR that he meant that he would not be participating in the team activities of practice.

He threw a couple short passes during quarterback drills, but did not take many, if any, reps during the play action part of the quarterback drills.

#Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson going through QB drills at practice. Richardson said earlier he wasn’t practicing. Colts PR clarified, saying he meant he was not participating in the team sessions of practice. pic.twitter.com/eJHPmKHrE3 — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) October 2, 2024

Once the running backs came over to practice handoffs and play action passes, Richardson did not participate. At one point, he stood off to the side and did a couple air reps by himself, taking a couple steps back and faking a handoff.

He said he was still dealing with some soreness, but he’s making progress and is feeling better on Wednesday than he was on Tuesday.

“I worked out today, so that was a plus,” Richardson said. “Definitely a lot of progress from yesterday. Yesterday was giving me a little bit of soreness, but I’ve been progressing day-by-day.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Richardson could play without practicing throughout the week.

“I think it’s case by case, to be honest,” Steichen said. “I got a lot of faith in him, regardless of how much he practices. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Jonathan Taylor did not practice on Wednesday. Steichen said that he’s feeling good, and they’ll see how the week goes for him.

Richardson’s injury came in the first quarter of the game on Sunday against the Steelers on a quarterback run. At the end of the play, he took a hard hit to his hip.

He came out of the game for two plays and then returned for one play.

On the play, he scrambled on another quarterback run, sliding at the end of the play this time. After the play, he got up and grabbed his hip again. He walked to the sidelines and eventually walked into the locker room.

Taylor’s injury came in the fourth quarter After getting injured, he did not return to the game.

The Colts take on the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m.

