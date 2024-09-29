Search
Anthony Richardson leaves game with hip injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
by: Josh Bode
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson left the game and walked into the locker room with a hip injury in the first quarter. He is questionable to return.

Richardson ran up the middle for 16 yards, but took a hard hit to his hip at the end of the play. He did not attempt to slide.

Richardson also fumbled on the play, but the ball was recovered by the Colts.

He went to the sidelines for two plays after that, and then returned to the game.

On the first play after he went back into the game, he ran with the ball again, sliding at the end of the run.

He went straight to the sidelines after the play, holding his hip. He then walked into the locker room.

Joe Flacco replaced Richardson as the quarterback for the Colts.

This story will be updated.

