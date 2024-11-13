51°
Anthony Richardson named starting QB for Week 11

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson is back in the starting line up for the Indianapolis Colts.

Per Coach Steichen in a press conference Wednesday, Richardson will start as quarterback in Week 11 against the New York Jets.

Steichen said he believes Richardson has “made the necessary steps to move forward” as the starting QB, and will start for the remainder of the season.

This comes after weeks of Richardson subbing out of a late October game against the Texans.

Two plays forced Richardson to scramble and he tapped his helmet, headed to the sideline. Joe Flacco stepped in for one snap, then took over as starting QB while Richardson remained on the bench.

The Colts play the Jets starting 1 p.m. Sunday.

