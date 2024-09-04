Anthony Richardson on the pressure of being the franchise QB

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson makes his long awaited return to regular season football this week against the Texans.

The Colts franchise quarterback played in just four games in his rookie season last year before he suffered a season ending shoulder injury.

Now, he’s back and healthy.

“I’m excited,” Richardson said. “First official game back with my guys and my teammates. So, I’m definitely enjoying it. I’m excited, but I’m not trying to get too excited. I still (have) got to prepare the right way and just get ready for this game.”

While Richardson is still young, both in age (22) and in experience (four games played), he has to deal with the pressure of being the Colts franchise quarterback.

“As the franchise guy, people are expecting you to win and do great things” Richardson said. “So, that’s some pressure right there on itself – winning, trying to win. Things don’t go your way, you can’t let it roll over like that. So, you just got to make sure you focus and not let the outside expectations take control.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen talked about what’s different for Richardson heading into Week 1 of his second season compared to his first.

“I think going through the process of a full offseason,” Steichen said. “Obviously rookie year, you’ve got a lot of things going on, but knowing how it works, the operation within a season, going into Week 1. We were just talking about it in the QB room, just how much goes into it week in and week out with game planning and repetition and walk-thrus and practice and all the preparation that goes into it.”

Richardson was drafted fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, just two spots behind C.J. Stroud of the Texans. Despite to two being friends since high school, they now have a little bit of a rivalry brewing as division oppnonents.

“He got picked two spots ahead of me and he’s in our division,” Richardson said. “So, it’s like I’ve got to do better than him because it’s some type of tension right there.”

Richardson got the best of Stroud last season, rushing for two touchdowns in a Colts 31-20 victory in Houston. But, Richardson got injured and played in just over a quarter of that game.

The Colts and the Texans kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

