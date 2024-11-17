63°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
63° Indianapolis

Anthony Richardson powers Colts to win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts holds off Isaiah Oliver #23 of the New York Jets as he scrambles during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WISH) — The Colts end their three game losing streak, defeating the Jets 28-27.

Anthony Richardson got the Colts game winning touchdown on a four yard run with just 46 seconds left in the game.

Richardson had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown. He did not throw any interceptions, but he did lose a fumble.

With the win, the Colts record is now 5-6.

The Colts return to the field to play the Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 24 at 1 p.m.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Tony Stewart and wife Leah...
Sports /
‘Inside the NBA’ will air...
Sports /
Texas A&M to mark 25th...
Sports /
Where Indiana, Notre Dame ended...
Sports /
Halftime: Colts lead Jets 13-7
Indianapolis Colts /
Person fatally shot at downtown...
Local News /
Here’s what Chuck Pagano thinks...
Indianapolis Colts /
‘All INdiana Politics’ | Nov....
All Indiana Politics /