Anthony Richardson powers Colts to win over Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WISH) — The Colts end their three game losing streak, defeating the Jets 28-27.
Anthony Richardson got the Colts game winning touchdown on a four yard run with just 46 seconds left in the game.
Richardson had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown. He did not throw any interceptions, but he did lose a fumble.
With the win, the Colts record is now 5-6.
The Colts return to the field to play the Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 24 at 1 p.m.