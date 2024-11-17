Anthony Richardson powers Colts to win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts holds off Isaiah Oliver #23 of the New York Jets as he scrambles during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WISH) — The Colts end their three game losing streak, defeating the Jets 28-27.

Anthony Richardson got the Colts game winning touchdown on a four yard run with just 46 seconds left in the game.

Richardson had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown. He did not throw any interceptions, but he did lose a fumble.

With the win, the Colts record is now 5-6.

The Colts return to the field to play the Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 24 at 1 p.m.