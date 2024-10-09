Anthony Richardson provides an update on his injury

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson said that he was feeling way better on Wednesday compared to last week in his recovery from his injury and said that he could move better and could start running and throwing.

Richardson participated in the individual quarterback drills, which he did not do on Wednesday last week. He did all of the mobility drills in the pocket and all the handoffs with the running backs.

He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

Richardson talked about what boxes he needs to check in order to return on Sunday.

“Just making sure I can do what I do on the the field,” Richardson said. “Making sure I’m putting myself in the best position, putting the team in the best position. Try to not force anything. Try not to rush anything. If I’m not 100%, I’m not 100%.”

Richardson added that he could play if he’s not 100% and that it’s all up to feel.

After he returns from injury, Richardson said that he would do what he needs to do to keep himself healthy.

“Whatever I got to do to take care of myself, that’s sliding, diving to get down, or running out of bounds, or whatever I got to do to stay on the field for my teammates, you know I’m going to do it,” Richardson said.

Richardson missed the game on Sunday against the Jaguars. He did some warmups on the field, throwing some passes and doing some stretches, but was ruled out. He was listed as doubtful heading into the day.

Last week, Richardson was a limited participant on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Richardson’s injury came in the first quarter of the game in Week 4 against the Steelers on a quarterback run. At the end of the play, he took a hard hit to his hip.

He came out of the game for two plays and then returned for one play.

On the play, he scrambled on another quarterback run, sliding at the end of the play this time. After the play, he got up and grabbed his hip again. He walked to the sidelines and eventually walked into the locker room.

Joe Flacco started in place of Richardson, throwing for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

