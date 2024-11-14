Colts fans excited for Anthony Richardson’s return as starting QB

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Indianapolis Colts fans on Wednesday were surprised to hear the announcement that Anthony Richardson will start for the rest of the season.

They were happy to have him back, though.

Sang Nguyen, a Colts season ticket holder, said, “Surprised but I am very happy for Anthony Richardson to get a second opportunity, but he will learn from his mistakes.”

Ray Bridges is another season ticketholder. He is also known as “Colts Tuba Guy” online and at every home game because he brings his tuba to Lucas Oil Stadium to play during games.

“I think it’s the right decision,” Bridges said. “I understand why 2.5 games ago, I understand why they took him out and put (Joe) Flacco in. I even understood starting Flacco one game.”

Both season ticket holders acknowledge the team might stumble, but management needs to look at what Richardson can do for the organization in the long term.

“From the beginning, the Colts looked at him to draft him as the quarterback, the franchise quarterback. He’s still a rookie,” Sang said. “He’s second-year, but he’s still a rookie. He does not have a full year under his belt yet. So, I love to see him doing well and I think he will.”

“We knew he was going to be a project,” Bridges said. “We thought if we were lucky he might hit immediately and be really successful, but I think most people knew it was going to be a good two to three years at least, and, looking to the future, Flacco is not the future of the team.”

Both men say the decision was not the end for the Colts, and a few wins in the upcoming games could change the course of the season.