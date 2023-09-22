Anthony Richardson ruled out for Sunday’s game against Baltimore

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will not play Sunday against the Ravens in Baltimore.

Richardson was placed in concussion protocol after a play in last week’s game against Houston.

Richardson was injured at the end of his second touchdown run of the first quarter when he was hit hard, crossing the goal line by Houston safety M.J. Stewart.

Gardner Minshew II will start in his place.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen broke the news today, along with news that center Ryan Kelly will be out this weekend as well. Kelly is also in concussion protocol.

The Colts take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday at 1pm.