Anthony Richardson ruled out for Sunday’s game with oblique injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) stands on the sideline after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out on Sunday with an oblique injury.

Richardson was previously downgraded to doubtful on Saturday.

Richardson was a limited participant in all three practices this week, on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

He did stretch and throw some passes on the field on Sunday, but was ruled out for the game.

Richardson’s injury came in the first quarter of the game in Week 4 against the Steelers on a quarterback run. At the end of the play, he took a hard hit to his hip.

He came out of the game for two plays and then returned for one play.

On the play, he scrambled on another quarterback run, sliding at the end of the play this time. After the play, he got up and grabbed his hip again. He walked to the sidelines and eventually walked into the locker room.

Joe Flacco will start in place for Richardson. Flacco replaced Richardson against the Steelers and was able to lead the Colts to a win.

Flacco threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers.

The Colts will also be without their star running back Jonathan Taylor, who was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury. They will also be without starting cornerback Kenny Moore II, starting center Ryan Kelly, and starting defensive lineman Kwity Paye.

The Colts will look to end their nine game losing streak against the Jaguars in Jacksonville at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

