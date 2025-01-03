Anthony Richardson ruled out for Sunday’s regular-season finale due to back injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s second season just ended a little early.

Richardson has been ruled out of playing in Sunday’s regular-season finale against Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

This comes from Richardson’s back problem that also saw him benched from the Colts’ game against the Giants on Dec. 29.

Head Coach Shane Steichen previously described Richardson’s injury as a soreness than evolved into back spasms.

Richardson later spoke on this injury, describing the pain as so intense he “couldn’t stand up.” After going to a hospital, an MRI showed a disc issue in his lower back.

Sunday’s finale against the Jaguars (4 – 12) will see QB Joe Flacco starting for the final time this season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.