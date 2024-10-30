Anthony Richardson sees benching as opportunity to grow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts head coach Shane Steichen officially confirmed that the Colts will be making a change at the quarterback position. Joe Flacco is replacing Anthony Richardson under center for the Colts.

Richardson was told he would no longer be the starter earlier in the week.

“It definitely hurt, but I understand,” Richardson said. “It’s a business. You’ve got to make decisions. This was a tough one for me, but you live and you learn. I’m still grinding.”

Despite the demotion, Richardson is using it as an opportunity to grow and develop.

“It’s just another opportunity to grow, look back and just reflect on things I could have done better for the team and for the squad, and just focus on that,” Richardson said.

Richardson has started just 10 games in his career. He has helped the Colts to a 5-5 record in those 10 games.

He is still just 22 years old.

His teammates are confident that he still has a future with the Colts as their quarterback, and Richardson is as well.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself,” Richardson said. “I would definitely believe that I have the opportunity to do that again, but as of right now, we’ve got games to focus on right now. I’ve got to step into my role and take advantage of it.”

In the most recent game, Richardson subbed himself out late in the third quarter. He only missed one play, which was the last play of that drive. He returned to the game the next time the Colts offense took the field.

Richardson explained that decision after the game.

“Tired, I ain’t going to lie,” Richardson said. “That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn’t think I was going to be able to do that next play.”

The decision to tap out of the game drew a lot of criticism. However, Steichen said that it had nothing to do with the decision to bench Richardson.

Richardson reflected on the decision to sub out of the game on Wednesday.

“I know I can’t do that as a leader, especially as a quarterback of this team,” Richardson said. “Especially just as a football player in general, I can’t necessarily just bring myself out of the game like that, especially in key moments like that. But you live and you learn. You’ve just got to grow from it.”

Richardson’s teammates still support him though, through the benching situation and after removing himself from the game.

Josh Downs said that it’s all getting blown out of proportion, and Zaire Franklin still believes that Richardson is the future of the team.

“I know the guys love me,” Richardson said. “I know they support me. It’s just a learning curve right now. I’ve got to just get better from it.”

Richardson will be the backup quarterback moving forward for the Colts. They take on the Vikings in Minnesota at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

