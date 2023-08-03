Anthony Richardson signs autographs for young fans at training camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has had a lot of fan support at training camp so far at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind.

Many fans already have Richardson’s No. 5 jersey and cheer on the rookie quarterback when he makes a big play in practice.

After practice on Thursday, Richardson made sure to recognize a lot of those fans, especially the kids in attendance. The No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft spent time signing autographs.

Kids were all smiles as Richardson signed helmets, jerseys and hats.

Richardson is currently in a battle with Gardner Minshew for the starting quarterback job for the Colts. His first day in pads was on Tuesday.

“It’s definitely different – different from every level,” Richardson said after Tuesday’s practice. “You’re playing against the best of the best. Regardless of what group you’re going with, everybody is out there working. It’s just a matter of getting the momentum down pat and staying locked in mentally. You can have ups and downs, but it’s just a matter of keeping your head cool, calm and collected and just making plays.”

Thursday was Youth Sports Day at Colts Training Camp. The team’s next practice will be on Saturday from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. EDT.