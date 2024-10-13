Anthony Richardson listed as inactive on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is listed as inactive for the game on Sunday against the Titans.

He was listed as questionable with an oblique injury and was deemed a game time decision. He will be the Colts number three quarterback for the day.

Richardson practiced each day this week, but only logged a full practice on Thursday. He was limited on Wednesday and Friday.

Joe Flacco will start in place of Richardson. Flacco threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns in place of Richardson last week.

Richardson will be the emergency third quarterback on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Colts will also be without running back Jonathan Taylor, who was ruled out for the game on Friday. He is dealing with an ankle injury, and did not practice at all this week.

Michael Pittman Jr., however, is active. He was listed as questionable with a back injury. There were reports earlier in the week that the back injury could put him out for multiple weeks, but he is good to go against the Titans.

Other Colts injury news:

Josh Downs is active for the game. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a full participant on Friday.

Offensive tackle Braden Smith is active for the game. Smith did not practice on Wednesday or Friday. He was a full participant on Thursday. He is listed as questionable.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II is active. Moore II practiced in full on Friday for the first time of the week. He has missed the last two games. He’s listed as questionable.

The Colts and Titans kick off at 1 p.m. from Nissan Stadium.

