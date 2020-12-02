Blue: A social media sensation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This year has been a rollercoaster for Colts’ mascot, Blue. In June, he was inducted into the National Mascot Hall of Fame, and then most of the months following his award, he spent stuck at home. As News 8’s Olivia Ray found out, mascots really miss being with their fans! Blue shared how he’s handled this strange season, and turned it into some viral moments!

“So, my name is Trey, and for the past 15 years, I’ve worked for the Indianapolis Colts,” Trey Mock added, “And to ruin the magic for everyone. I am the guy behind Blue.”

For nearly two decades, Mock has brought the magic of the Colts mascot to fans across the country.

“Blue is like a goodwill ambassador for the team. He’s this extension between the team and the community,” Mock added, “We do 107 school shows a year. We do about 500 appearances a year, and my job is to physically go out and let Colts nation, and everyone know that they’re loved that we care about them.”

So, when 2020 sent most of Colts nation into quarantine, Blue had to find a different way to rally his fans from home.

Mock explained, “It’s been very difficult to make that change to not having that access to be in front of people. So, we decided to really hit it hard digitally and having some fun with TikTok. For our fans, and our community, and what are they going through right now? And how can we help?”

Now Blue is being modest about his socially distant social media experiment. In fact, he’sTikTok famous, boasting a whopping 2.2 million followers. Which by the way, is the most by any NFL account around the league.

“It is kind of overwhelming to see people’s love for our content. And it’s also crazy to know that only 34% of our followers are in the U.S. so we’ve kind of taken this mascot brand and kind of gone global in a sense with Tik TOK,” Mock added, “The other thing, especially with what we do, we want people to laugh. We want to give them an opportunity for that to feel something that’s positive and funny in a time that there’s a lot of negativity in the world.”

Mission accomplished. Thanks for being there, Blue.