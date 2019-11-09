Brissett out with knee injury, Hoyer in to take on Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett stands on the sidelines during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will not be playing in Sunday’s game against Miami.

The announcement was made Saturday afternoon.

Brissett injured his knee during Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Brian Hoyer will start against the Dolphins. Quarterback Chad Kelly and wide receiver Marcus Johnson have been brought up from the practice squad.

The Colts take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

