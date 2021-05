Indianapolis Colts

Brother of Colts rookie QB Ehlinger found dead in Texas, reports say

(WISH) — Multiple reports say the brother of a Colts draft pick was found dead Thursday in Texas.

Jake Ehlinger is the younger brother of Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger and played football for the University of Texas.

We grieve and weep with the Ehlinger family. Prayers, love and support. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 6, 2021

Police have not said how Jake Ehlinger died but say his death is not considered suspicious.

The Indianapolis Colts helped Sam Ehlinger return home to Austin on Thursday to be with family.

He will not participate in the Colts rookie camp this weekend in Indianapolis.