Bucs’ Brady to start preseason finale Saturday night in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It appears Tom Brady’s final chapter against his former bitter rival is set, following Thursday’s announcement from Tampa Bay’s Head Coach Todd Bowles, that the 45-year-old quarterback will start in the Buccaneers preseason finale against the Colts Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Brady returned to Buccaneers training camp on Monday following an 11-day excused absence, which included the team’s first two preseason games.

The circumstances surrounding Brady’s time away, the only such occurrence during a training camp during the 7-time Super Bowl winner’s career, remain unknown to the public.

Since returning, Brady has not addressed the media and this likely won’t happen until his postgame press conference in Indianapolis Saturday evening.

This past season, Brady returned to Indianapolis in what many expected to be his final game against the Colts, leading Tampa Bay to a 38-31 comeback victory with the help of four touchdowns from running back Leonard Fournette.

Matt Ryan will make his Lucas Oil Stadium preseason debut, setting up about as exciting of a script that a preseason finale is capable of producing.