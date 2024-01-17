Police find Colts’ owner Jim Irsay unresponsive in ‘overdose’

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — On a December morning, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was found in bed unresponsive, cold to the touch and gasping for air, according to documents provided Wednesday from Carmel Police Department say.

A police report listed the call as an “overdose.”

Police were sent to his home on West 116th Street at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 8, the police incident report says. Five officers responded. The report says the 64-year-old Irsay was “blue in color.”

Officer Branden Owens wrote, “When I got inside, I was told by an adult male, that I wasn’t able to identify, the patient, later identified as James Irsay, had fallen in the bathroom and was moved to his bed. Irsay had oxygen in his nose, was cool to the touch and had agonal breathing. I felt for a pulse which was weak and slow. I gave a sternum rub which had no effect. I immediately began opening my issued Narcan while my partner set up the AED.”

Narcan is a delivery device for the drug naloxone, given to people suffering from heroin addiction.

An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Owens continued, “I gave Narcan but fire arrived on scene prior to the AED being completed. Irsay was moved to the floor and medics took over. I assisted medics in carrying Irsay from his room outside where we placed him on a cot. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance.”

Another part of the report, from Officer Jay Jacob, said Irsay “responded slightly” to the Narcan given by Owens.

Jacob also reported, “At this time, it is unknown what Mr. Irsay had ingested prior to our arrival.”

Jacob’s report also says, as he was gathering medical information, he was given a list of medications Irsay was taking. Carmel Police Department blacked out the portion of the report that listed the medications. The report also redacted areas about the 66-year-old male “complainant” who reported Irsay’s medical emergency and provided police with the list of medications.

As reported by News 8 in December, Jim Irsay was being treated for a “severe respiratory illness.” Irsay cancelled a performance with his band and the family asked for privacy at that time.

The 64-year-old Irsay received a six-game suspension and was fined $500,000 by the NFL after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in September 2014. He was arrested six months earlier when Carmel officers spotted him driving unusually near his home. During a search of the car, police found a variety of prescription drugs and $29,000 in cash.

Forbes lists Irsay’s worth in 2024 as $4.3 billion. He inherited the team from his father, Robert Irsay, who died in 1997.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

