Carson Wentz diagnosed with sprains in both ankles, status for Week 3 uncertain

WESTFIELD, IN - AUGUST 24: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 24, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has sprains in both ankles and his status for the team’s Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans is uncertain, head coach Frank Reich said Monday.

Wentz left the fourth quarter of the team’s 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and did not return to the game.

A plan for the rest of the week will be determined in part by meetings with doctors Monday.

If Wentz is unable to play against the Titans on Sunday, Jacob Eason is in line to get the start.

