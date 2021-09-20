Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz diagnosed with sprains in both ankles, status for Week 3 uncertain

WESTFIELD, IN - AUGUST 24: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 24, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has sprains in both ankles and his status for the team’s Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans is uncertain, head coach Frank Reich said Monday.

HC Frank Reich confirms that Carson Wentz has sprains in BOTH ankles. Further medical meetings today will help map out the plan for the week.



"If Jacob (Eason) has to play, he'll be ready. If called upon, I'm confident he'll do a good job." #Colts | @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/cz0yB9fN5b — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) September 20, 2021

Carson Wentz has sprains in both ankles per Frank Reich. Too early to tell if he will be available Sunday.



“If Jacob (Eason) has to play, Jacob will be ready.” – Reich @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/gmgicP0nbF — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) September 20, 2021

Wentz left the fourth quarter of the team’s 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and did not return to the game.

Reich said Wentz suffered the left ankle sprain earlier in yesterday's game. The right sprain came in the 4th quarter. #Colts | @WISH_TV — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) September 20, 2021

A plan for the rest of the week will be determined in part by meetings with doctors Monday.

Reich: "I understand Carson (Wentz) has an incredibly high pain threshold…We aren't holding anything back. If he can play, he'll play."#Colts | @WISH_TV — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) September 20, 2021

If Wentz is unable to play against the Titans on Sunday, Jacob Eason is in line to get the start.