Indianapolis Colts

Catch Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ on WISH-TV in October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to announce it will air the NFL “Monday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Oct. 11.

Circle City Broadcasting owner, President, and CEO, DuJuan McCoy made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Being locally owned and operated, it’s our mission and goal to provide more local sports and more local news than any other television station in the state of Indiana.” said McCoy. “This game featuring the Colts, our local team, will be the first time for WISH-TV as a CW affiliate to broadcast a live NFL game locally. We look forward to seeking other local sporting event opportunities as they emerge.”

The primetime game will happen week five in Baltimore between the AFC rivals. The entire primetime NFL broadcast and the pre-game show will air on WISH-TV.

Emmy-wining Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will lead exclusive live coverage from Baltimore leading up to the game and immediately following.

WISH-TV’s sister station MyINDY-TV 23 broadcasts more than 100 live, local sporting events and games each year. It’s also home of the Indianapolis Indians, Indy Eleven, and IHSAA athletics, including Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference high school football.