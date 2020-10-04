Switch to WISH-TV after Colts, Bears matchup for the postgame show

CHICAGO (WISH) — The Colts and Bears kickoff was pushed back to 4:25 p.m. as the New England Patriots are dealing with a positive COVID-19 test, their game with the Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed.

In Chicago, these storylines are primetime caliber. Frank Reich meets Nick Foles, the quarterback he helped lead towards the super bowl in Philadelphia. And Chuck Pagano is in charge of the Bears defense against Philip Rivers. For both teams, each finally plays a contender. The combined opponent records between the clubs through three weeks–2-16. It gets real in week 4.

“Going up against a 3-0 team on the road. It will be a good test in all three phases. This is a good football team. They’re obviously 3-0 for a reason,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich. “Came back and won a couple exciting comeback games. The change in quarterback, that’s a big deal. I obviously have some familiarity with Nick (Foles). I have a lot of respect for him. He’s a great player.”

“Certainly, those guys, however you want to call it – they’re circle, they’re starred, you know that they have a lot of guys that can wreck the game,” said Colts quarterback Philip Rivers. “This defense is a heck of a group to say the least so it will be a heck of a challenge for us on Sunday.”

“There is nothing that he hasn’t seen. He hangs in there, he slides, he moves, he keeps his eyes down the field,” said Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano. “You would think at a certain point, he would start to feel pressure, his eyes would start dropping and looking at the rush. He just doesn’t do that. As funky as that release looks at times, he is so accurate. He is still playing at such a high level.”

Pagano has been highly complimentary of Rivers, the most accurate passer in NFL through three weeks. Will he have enough weapons on offense? Former Bears tight end Trey Burton activated from injured reserve, may make his Colts debut against his former team on Sunday. T.Y. Hilton has had a slow start to the season. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. out a few weeks with a calf injury. What is for certain? No fans at Solider Field on Sunday.

