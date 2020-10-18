Catch ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ ahead of Colts, Bengals game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts get a chance to take down the reigning Heisman Trophy winner inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. After the COVID false-positive dust settled on Friday, we did get an injury update for the Colts.

Darius Leonard is listed as doubtful, Anthony Castonzo is questionable, and Mo-Alie Cox is ruled out for Sunday’s game. The Colts also activated defensive tackle Sheldon Day from the injured reserve, which begs the question: can the Horseshoe rattle the rookie leading this Bengals offense?

The Cincinnati offense is led by 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow who comes into Sunday’s game completing 65.2% of his passes for 1,304 yards with six touchdowns to three interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Colts are going to have to give a lot of their attention to the 6th-ranked rusher in the league. In Week 4, Joe Mixon took three trips to the end zone vs. Jacksonville, but last week the Ravens stifled him for just 59 yards on 24 attempts.

After some up and down performances, head coach Frank Reich reiterated that stopping the run is a top priority Sunday afternoon.

“I just remember studying him and thinking that he was as good of a back as I’ve seen coming out. He has a combination of size and strength and speed and elusiveness. He is phenomenal as a pass-receiver. He is really multipurpose and a really good running back. We talked a lot about Joe Mixon this week. He is a big challenge for us,” said Frank Reich. “They have good weapons. They have really good weapons on offense and it starts for us, as you know, stopping the run.”

