Catch ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ ahead of Colts, Buccaneers matchup

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WISH) — There is still an inkling of playoff hopes for the 6-6 Indianapolis Colts, but it’s do or die time as they enter the Sunshine State Sunday.

The NFC South officially controls the Colts playoff fate. The first of three straight crossover matchups begin Sunday in Tampa.

Buccaneers gunslinger Jameis Winston meets Jacoby Brissett. Neither quarterback can afford a step back in the standings.

Marlon Mack, who played his college ball at Raymond James returns from a fractured hand.

Is there still time to repair what looks more and more like a broken season in Indianapolis?

“They’re doing the same thing we’re trying to do – fight to win a game,” said Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett. “They’re coming off a win but it’s about us to be honest. We’re going into the fourth quarter of our season, so we’ve just got to focus on us.”

“Anytime that you have had experience doing something it helps, the fact that we’ve been there,” said offensive lineman Anthony Castonzo. “Obviously, we would have liked not to be in that position again, but we’re here and we know we have to win games.”

“People can count us out. Same position we were in last year, if we win out, we are 10-6 and in the same position as we were last year,” said linebacker Darius Leonard. “Hopefully we can have the same mojo from last year.”

“There is a lot of opportunity for this year. Last year is last year, we had a good fun and everything like that. But, this is a new year,” said linebacker Anthony Walker. “We have different goals and we need to turn it around right now.”

Walker and the Colts defense are focused on Bruce Arians’ big play passing game.

Special teams is without Adam Vinatieri for the first time in a decade. Vinatieri’s lingering left knee issue puts midweek pickup Chase McLaughlin at kicker. It’s his third team already this season.

At a minimum the Colts need three wins over the final four games for a shot at an AFC wildcard.

