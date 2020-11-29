Catch ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ ahead of Colts, Titans game at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts and Titans will square off for round two of the AFC South Division lead on Sunday afternoon, and the Colts will add a couple more names to the already lengthy injury report for Week 12.

Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor was added to the COVID-19 reserve list. Center Ryan Kelly has also been downgraded to out. Plus, DeForest Buckner, Denico Autry and Bobby Okereke are all no-gos for Sunday’s game.

And other big news today for the Colts, big Grover Stewart is getting paid! The Horseshoe signed defensive tackle Stewart to a 3-year, $30.75 million extension. Stewart is in the midst of his breakout campaign, and is one of the top run-stuffers in the league. Which is a nice title to have with Derrick Henry on deck.

