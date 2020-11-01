Catch ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ on WISH-TV before the Colts, Lions game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pair of teams that are winners of three of their last four games collide on Sunday — the Colts and the Lions, Rivers and Stafford.

Fresh off the bye week, the Colts begin a pivotal month of November welcoming back LB Darius Leonard, plus the highly touted rookie wideout Michael Pittman Jr. off the Injured Reserve list. So, the Colts are as close to full strength as they’ve been since week 1 — besides the giant question mark on the offensive line. Center Ryan Kelly missed several days of practice after injuring his knee, which could be a huge factor against a stingy Matt Patricia defense.

“Just the experience, his intelligence, his toughness,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich. “He is a pro, how he handles himself in meetings. The guys – they know he’s our leader up there. He’s our leader as far as communication, as far as getting us all on the same page. He’s proven it time and time again. He’s had to battle some injuries and he’s done a great job of that.”

“It’s a good defense. A lot of similarities,” said Colts quarterback Philip Rivers. “Again, they have a few different pieces, but Coach (Matt) Patricia has been around a long time…We didn’t get into the end zone very much. I remember that. ….. I’ve competed against his teams and his defensive scheme quite a bit and it’s always a challenge.”

“If I have a breakout game I feel like we’ll win. I feel like I’m close,” said Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. “I’ve just got to play through the calls. Sometimes I get them, sometimes I don’t, but I’ve just got to play through it, create my separation and make it clear for me. I’m ready to go.”

“I think back to the last game, I honestly feel like we came out flat,” said Colts linebacker Darius Leonard. “There was no energy out there. Everything was just flat. We were down, and we fought back. That just shows a lot to this team and what we had to bring. We can face any adversity that is thrown at us.”

The key to a win at Ford Field is a fast start, especially for the 2nd-ranked Colts defense who has struggled in the prior first half performances. Sunday features arguably the toughest quarterback test the Colts have faced thus far and it’s just the start of a nightmare November slate.

Join us on WISH-TV Sunday morning at 11 a.m. for an hour of pregame coverage on "Countdown to Kickoff."