Chuck Pagano has crazy comparison for Steelers defense

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, looking to get their second win in a row.

The Steelers have been the most impressive team on defense to start the season, and former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano had high praise and quite the comparison for the Steelers defense.

“They’re really scary,” Pagano said. “I know we’re a month away from Halloween AC (News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun), but they got Chucky over there. They got Freddy Krueger, they got Michael Myers, all the ones that keep us up at night and have us nightmares, right.”

The Steelers defense leads the league in fewest yards allowed (229 yards per game), fewest points allowed (8.7 points per game), and third down defense, allowing opponents to convert on just 21.8% of third down opportunities.

The Steelers defense is lead by T.J. Watt, their superstar linebacker. Watt has already picked up three sacks and five tackles for loss in the first three games of the season.

“T.J. Watt, wherever 90 is, T.J. Watt, let’s make sure 90 does not wreck the game,” Pagano said.

Historically, the Colts have had a rough time against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a 27-7 advantage over the Colts in their head-to-head record.

When Pagano was the Colts head coach, he was 0-4 against the Steelers.

Last season, the Colts ended an eight game losing streak against the Steelers, their first win against them since 2008.

Now, they’ll look to beat them for the second straight time for the first time since 1968 and 1971, when the Colts were still in Baltimore.

The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m.

