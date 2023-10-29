Chuck Pagano opens up about how Colts fans helped him beat cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano joined WISH-TV’s “Countdown to Kickoff” on Sunday and talked about how “Hoosier Hospitality” helped him in his cancer battle.

Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia in September 2012, during his first year as head coach of the Colts.

After three months of treatment at the IU Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis, Pagano’s leukemia went into remission and he made his return to the sidelines.

“Forever grateful and thankful for Colts fans,” Pagano said. “I had heard of ‘Hoosier Hospitality’ when I moved to Indy, but living it as I lived it in that first year back in 2012, I was at the right place at the right time.”

Pagano and the Colts host an annual “Chuckstrong Gala” every spring to raise money for cancer research at the IU Simon Cancer Center. The event has raised nearly $14 million over the last 11 years.

“The support and love that I got from Hoosiers all over the place, that is what got me well,” Pagano said.

CTK is Indy’s only hour-long Colts’ pregame television show, and Pagano joins the show live from his home in Boise, Idaho for his weekly segment, “Chuck Checks IN.”

Watch the video below to hear the full conversation from Pagano in this week’s “Chuck Checks IN” segment.

During his conversation with News 8’s Andrew Chernoff, Pagano talks about the controversial penalties called against the Colts in last week’s loss vs. the Browns. He also talked about what the Colts need to do to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday.

Chuck Checks IN

Chuck Checks IN, Oct. 29

Stay up to date with Colts news at WISHTV.com/Colts.

RELATED COVERAGE

—

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook for updates on the Horseshoe all season long.