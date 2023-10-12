Chuck Pagano opens up about what Colts’ Jim Irsay did for him that he’ll never forget

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano talked about his relationship with team owner Jim Irsay on “Countdown to Kickoff.”

CTK is Indy’s only hour-long Colts’ pregame television show, and Pagano joined live from his home in Boise, Idaho for his weekly segment, “Check Checks IN.”

Pagano coached the team from 2012-2017, and says that he loved his time working for Irsay.

“Jim was a great mentor for me,” Pagano said. “His experience and knowledge in the National Football League, the experiences helped me navigate as a first-time head coach.”

Joined by News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, Pagano continued with more about what Irsay’s leadership meant to him and how the Colts owner helped him find success in his time as the head coach.

Watch the video above to hear the conversation from Pagano in the segment “Chuck Checks IN.”

Hear the former Colts coach every Sunday during the NFL season on WISH-TV. The weekly feature will air live at 11 a.m. on “Countdown to Kickoff.” Immediately following the final whistle of games, switch back to WISH-TV for the Colts’ postgame show. The show is hosted by Calhoun and the Emmy-award-winning sports team.

Pagano joins WISH-TV’s all-star cast of Colts insiders including former players Ken Dilger and Marlin Jackson, as well as 93.5/107.5 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen, who hosts the sports radio talk show “The Wake Up Call” on weekday mornings.

Stay up to date with Colts news at WISHTV.com/Colts.

Related coverage

—

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook for updates on the Horseshoe all season long.