Chuck Pagano praises Anthony Richardson’s growth since benching

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson was benched after the Colts Week 8 loss to the Texans. The Colts decided to go with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback.

After Flacco lost two games, the Colts switched back to Richardson under center. He won two of the next three games, leading comeback victories in the final drive in both wins against the Jets and Patriots.

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano praised Richardson’s ability to adapt and improve in his handling of his job as the starting quarterback since he was benched.

“I think it’s obvious that you can see his approach to his role, his job, his preparation, is off the charts better,” Pagano said.

Pagano credited the improvement in part to the veteran leadership of DeForest Buckner, who sat down and had a meaningful conversation with Richardson.

“The poise that he’s shown since that time, you think of the end of the Jets game, you think of the end of the Patriots game, right?” Pagano said. “19 play drive, fourth quarter comeback against the Patriots. So I like this kid’s approach. I loved how he handled the benching, and I think things are only going up from here.”

Richardson did not play well in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, throwing two interceptions without any passing touchdowns. However, he has a chance to bounce back on Sunday against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts and Titans are set to kick off at 1 p.m.

