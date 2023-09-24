Chuck Pagano reminisces on his favorite memories as head coach of the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday on “Countdown to Kickoff”, Indy’s only hour-long Colts’ pregame television show, Chuck Pagano joined live from his home in Boise, Idaho, and talked about his two favorite memories as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

He first talks about the big 28-point comeback that Andrew Luck led in the 2013 wildcard round against the Chiefs.

Then, Pagano’s next favorite memory took place in Denver, where his entire family watched him and the Colts beat the Peyton Manning-led Broncos in the 2014 playoffs, sending the Horseshoe to the AFC Championship.

Joined by WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, Chuck also breaks down both sides of the ball in Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Pagano talks about the quarterback situation with Anthony Richardson and Garnder Minshew starting, plus what Head Coach Shane Steichen has done well for the Colts so far this season, and much more!

Chuck Checks IN

CTK’s Chuck Checks IN Sept. 24, 2023

You can year the former Colts head coach every Sunday during the NFL season on WISH-TV.

The weekly feature will air live at 11 a.m. on “Countdown to Kickoff.”

Pagano joins WISH-TV’s all-star cast of Colts insiders including former players Ken Dilger and Marlin Jackson, as well as 93.5/107.5 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen, who hosts the sports radio talk show “The Wake Up Call” on weekday mornings.

The show is hosted by Anthony Calhoun and the Emmy-award-winning sports team.

Kickoff for the Colts’ rainy affair with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

