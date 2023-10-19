Chuck Pagano reveals the biggest prankster in the Colts locker room during his tenure as head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano had some fun reminiscing about the biggest prankster during his time with the Horseshoe on “Countdown to Kickoff.”

CTK is Indy’s only hour-long Colts’ pregame television show, and Pagano joined live from his home in Boise, Idaho for his weekly segment, “Chuck Checks IN.”

Pagano, the Colts head coach from 2012-2017, says that everybody would expect former punter and television extraordinaire Pat McAfee to be his answer, but instead, he gives a different name that will surprise you.

“We had a bunch of guys with huge personalities in that locker room,” Pagano says with a laugh. “But Vinny, Adam Vinatieri, was a prank.”

Joined by News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, Pagano continued with a hilarious story on what the future Hall of Famer did to a staff member during one training camp.

Watch the video above to hear the conversation from Pagano in the segment “Chuck Checks IN.”

