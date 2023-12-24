Chuck Pagano reveals which Colts player will receive the most gifts from ‘Santa Pagano’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are 8-6, tied atop the AFC South while holding on to the seventh and final AFC playoff spot after a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Saturday night.

Sunday on Christmas Eve, the Colts will play the Atlanta Falcons, and former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano is in the holiday spirit.

In a conversation with News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, the former Colts coach revealed which player will be receiving the most presents from “Santa Pagano.”

Pagano, the Colts coach from 2012-2017, loved what he has seen from the Colts defense of late, especially after holding the Steelers to just two touchdowns in the 30-13 win last weekend.

On “Countdown to Kickoff,” Indy’s only hour-long Colts pregame television show, Pagano raved about one particular player on the defense.

“You know who gets all the Gabagool this Christmas?” Pagano said. “Zaire Franklin. He leads the league in tackles, he’s a tackling machine with 149 combined tackles. Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the Colts, what he does on the field, what he does off the field, what he does in that community, that guy is a stud. He is getting all the Gabagool this Christmas.”

Pagano talks about why the Colts have been so successful of late, as well as what his advice is for Garnder Minshew and the rest of the Colts.

