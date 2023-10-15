Chuck Pagano says Colts QB Richardson will be fine long-term amid injury concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday on “Countdown to Kickoff”, Chuck Pagano talked about rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson’s shoulder injury and what this means for the promising young QB long-term.

CTK is Indy’s only hour-long Colts’ pregame television show, and Pagano joined live from his home in Boise, Idaho for his weekly segment, “Check Checks IN.”

Richardson has been placed on injured reserve with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder and will miss at least four weeks.

Pagano gives his thoughts on whether Richardson’s injury history is a concern for the Colts moving forward, as well as what he thinks about backup quarterback Gardner Minshew as he prepares to face his old team.

Pagano, the Colts head coach from 2012-2017, talks about how important it is for the team to get off to a good start against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Joined by WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, Chuck also tells who the biggest prankster was in the Colts’ locker room, giving a name that will surprise you.

Watch the video below to hear the full conversation from Pagano in the segment, “Chuck Checks IN.”

Chuck Checks IN

Chuck Checks IN Oct. 15, 2023

You can hear the former Colts head coach every Sunday during the NFL season on WISH-TV.

The weekly feature will air live at 11 a.m. on “Countdown to Kickoff.”

Pagano joins WISH-TV’s all-star cast of Colts insiders including former players Ken Dilger and Marlin Jackson, as well as 93.5/107.5 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen, who hosts the sports radio talk show “The Wake Up Call” on weekday mornings.

The show is hosted by Calhoun and the Emmy-award-winning sports team.

For more on the Indianapolis Colts, including other segments from CTK, click here.

Kickoff for the Colts’ matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars is set for 1 p.m.

Immediately following the final whistle of that game, you can switch back to WISH-TV for the Colts’ postgame show.

RELATED COVERAGE

—

You can also follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook for updates on the Horseshoe all season long.