Indianapolis Colts

Chuck Pagano says he nearly missed Colts job offer because of bottle of wine

Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano responds to a question during a news conference NFL football team's practice facility Friday, Jan. 16, 2015, in Indianapolis. The Colts face the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts nearly ended up with a different head coach to replace Jim Caldwell following the 2011 season due to a bottle of wine.

Chuck Pagano — hired by the team from his position as the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator — said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday he did not answer when owner Jim Irsay initially called to offer him the job. The night before, Pagano said he told his wife to open a bottle of wine because he thought there was “no chance” of getting the job.

“I woke up, like, 6, 7 in the morning,” Pagano said (WARNING: Interview includes strong language). “I looked at my phone, I had, like, three missed calls from Mr. Irsay.”

Pagano made sure not to miss the next call from Irsay, which went smoother.

“He called the next day and we talked for about an hour and he offered me the job,” he said during the interview.

Pagano was the Colts’ head coach for six years, leading the team to the playoffs each of his first three seasons.