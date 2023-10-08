Chuck Pagano says Jonathan Taylor is perfect for QB Anthony Richardson, here’s why

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday on “Countdown to Kickoff”, Chuck Pagano talked about the return of Jonathan Taylor and what he means for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson as the season progresses.

CTK is Indy’s only hour-long Colts’ pregame television show, and Pagano joined live from his home in Boise, Idaho for his weekly segment, “Check Checks IN.”

Taylor just signed a 3-year, $42 million contract extension with the Colts ahead of his first game back from injury.

Pagano talks about what an All-Pro running back like Taylor does for a dual-threat rookie quarterback like Richardson.

Pagano, the Colts head coach from 2012-2017, says how surprised he was for Taylor’s extension coming at this time, so early in the season before he has even played a game.

Joined by WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, Chuck also talks about what he loved about working for Colts’ owner Jim Irsay.

Watch the video below to hear the full conversation from Pagano in the segment, “Chuck Checks IN.”

Chuck Checks IN

Chuck Checks IN Oct. 8, 2023

You can hear the former Colts head coach every Sunday during the NFL season on WISH-TV.

The weekly feature will air live at 11 a.m. on “Countdown to Kickoff.”

Pagano joins WISH-TV’s all-star cast of Colts insiders including former players Ken Dilger and Marlin Jackson, as well as 93.5/107.5 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen, who hosts the sports radio talk show “The Wake Up Call” on weekday mornings.

The show is hosted by Calhoun and the Emmy-award-winning sports team.

For more on the Indianapolis Colts, including other segments from CTK, click here.

Kickoff for the Colts’ matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

Immediately following the final whistle of that game, you can switch back to WISH-TV for the Colts’ postgame show.

—

You can also follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook for updates on the Horseshoe all season long.