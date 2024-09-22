Chuck Pagano shares incredible thing Colts and Bears organizations have in common

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts host the Bears on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, two teams that Chuck Pagano has coached for.

In Indianapolis, he was the head coach for the Colts from 2012-2017 and in Chicago he was the defensive coordinator for two seasons, in 2019 and 2020.

When asked if there was something that the two organizations had in common, he said it was the people. But, it’s not necessarily the people that everyone would think.

“I’m not talking the ones that are out front, the people that we know,” Pagano said. “I mean, it’s great ownership on both sides of front office, but it’s the people behind the scenes, the support staffs.”

Pagano listed the names of people on the equipment staff, the training staff, people in the cafeteria, the grounds crew, and everyone behind the scenes. He said they’re the real heroes.

He said it’s the exact same thing with the Bears.

“Hats off to those people,” Pagano said. “Chicago, they got the same thing going on up there.”

The last time the two teams played, it was in Chicago in 2020. Pagano was the defensive coordinator for the Bears. But the Colts won, 19-11.

Pagano faced off against the Bears twice when he was the head coach in Indianapolis. The two teams played in Pagano’s first game as the Colts head coach, with the Bears winning that one, 41-21.

The Colts won the second time they played while Pagano was the head coach of the Colts, beating the Bears 29-23 in 2016.

The Colts and Bears are set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. The roof and window will be closed for the game.

