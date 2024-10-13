Chuck Pagano shows support for Colts defensive coordinator

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts are dead last in the NFL in yards allowed per game with 419.2. They are 31st in rushing yards allowed per game and 29th in passing yards allowed per game.

The defense had arguably their worst game of the season against the Jaguars in Week 5, allowing 37 points and 497 yards to a struggling Jacksonville team who was winless heading into the week.

Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has drawn a lot of criticism for the Colts defense this season.

However, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano did not jump on the train to criticize Bradley.

“I’m the last guy that ought to be giving advice to Gus,” Pagano said. “Gus has been doing this for a long damn time and good on Shane supporting his guy and his staff.”

“When you win, they throw all these flowers at you and when you lose and you’re not doing good,” Pagano added.

He said that Bradley should just stay steady and keep doing his thing.

Pagano also said that the Colts have to get some guys back and healthy on the defensive side of the ball.

DeForest Buckner got injured in Week 2 against the Packers and has been on the IR since then. Kenny Moore II missed the past two games, but is active on Sunday against the Titans.

Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis is also on the IR, and starting defensive tackle Kwity Paye missed the past two games as well. Paye is active on Sunday against the Titans.

The Colts look to get their first win in the AFC South this season against the Titans, with kick off at 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

Chuck Checks In

Chuck Checks In Week 6

More Colts coverage

Anthony Richardson listed as inactive on Sunday

Colts rookie wide receiver trying simplify his game

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.