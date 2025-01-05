Chuck Pagano weighs in on Richardson’s future with the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Through two seasons with the Colts, quarterback Anthony Richardson has missed 17 games due to injury.

Richardson will miss his second straight game to end the season, as he is inactive against the Jaguars with a back injury.

When he has played, the results have been up and down. He’s shown some flashes with explosive plays and two fourth quarter comebacks on the road in the 2024 season, but has had major accuracy and consistency issues.

Despite the mixed results in Richardson’s short career thus far, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano thinks the Colts should bring Richardson back for another season.

“Unless you’re going to blow the whole thing up and get the GM, the head coach, the quarterback and total reset, like who are you going to go get?” Pagano asked. “So I think you have to bring him back and you have to develop (him).”

Pagano noted that he thinks Richardson has regressed, with his completion percentage below 50%.

In Richardson’s small sample size in his rookie season, he had a 59.5% completion percentage and a 3-1 touchdown to interception ratio. In 2024, he has a 47.7% completion percentage with an 8-12 touchdown to interception ratio.

“He’s got to make a decision,” Pagano said. “I (Richardson) want to be a Pro Bowler. I want to be the franchise quarterback for this team.”

Pagano also mentioned that the Colts have to surround him with weapons and develop him, specifically mentioning the tight end position that the Colts have gotten limited production from this season.

The Colts and Jaguars are scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the regular season finale. The Colts have lost their last three games against their division rival.

Chuck Checks In

Chuck Checks In Week 18

More Colts Coverage

Anthony Richardson ruled out for Sunday’s regular-season finale due to back injury

Quenton Nelson makes Colts history with 7th Pro Bowl selection

Zaire Franklin addresses trending clip from his podcast

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.