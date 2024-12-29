Chuck Pagano weighs in on Richardson’s latest missed game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Giants with a back and foot injury.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson was dealing with soreness all week. He also said it was a little bit more of the back that was bothering him.

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano is surprised that Richardson is not playing on Sunday.

“If it is soreness, at this point, there isn’t anybody that’s 100%,” Pagano said. “Everybody is dealing with something. Everybody’s playing through something right now. And considering this is a playoff game for these guys today, yeah, I am surprised.”

Pagano also put some of the blame of this situation on the lack of clarity coming out of the Colts with the Richardson injury.

“There’s so many different reports coming out of that building right now,” Pagano said. “It just leads to so much confusion and it leaves so many things to interpretation.”

Pagano added that it’s not doing Richardson any favors either as a young quarterback with all of the confusion.

Joe Flacco will be starting in Richardson’s place on Sunday. Flacco has started four games for the Colts this season and went 1-3 in those games.

He threw for an average of 250 yards in those four starts with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Colts are still alive in the AFC playoff hunt, but they need a few things to happen. They need to beat the Giants on Sunday and the Jaguars in Week 18. Then, they need the Broncos to lose against the Chiefs in Week 18. Plus, they also need one of or both of the following: the Bengals to beat the Steelers in Week 18 or the Dolphins to win their last two games.

The Colts and Giants kick off at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

