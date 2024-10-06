Chuck Pagano’s Colts MVP so far? ‘Not Tony Soprano. Tony…’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts offense has had its fair share of inconsistencies so far this season. But one area of the offense that has been consistently playing well to start the season is the offensive line.

The Colts have the third best offensive line so far this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The collection of starters in Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, and Braden Smith have been excellent for the Colts. Even with Kelly injured, the rookie Tanor Bortolini has stepped in and filled the role.

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano chose the Colts offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. as his early season Colts MVP.

“Not Tony Soprano,” Pagano said. “Tony Sparano Jr., the son of the late great Tony Sparano Sr., former head coach, long time NFL stud. I mean, this guy’s done a great job with this offensive line.”

The Colts offensive line has only allowed six sacks this season, which is tied for fifth best in the NFL. They’ve also helped the Colts running backs average five yards per carry so far, which is the sixth best mark in the league.

The offensive line group will look to continue their success in Jacksonville on Sunday. The Jaguars are tied for 26th in the league in sacks, with only seven so far this season. They have been stingy against the run though, allowing just 3.9 yards per carry, good for sixth best in the league.

The Colts will look to end their nine game losing streak against the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday, and Pagano thinks the Colts will be able to do that.

“I like us breaking the streak today,” Pagano said. “They’re 0-4. They’re reeling and they’re going to press in this deal. Just go play good football, kick these guys right in the face and let’s get this done.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

