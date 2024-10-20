Chuck Pagano’s hilarious answer to which Colt deserves beach vacation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Countdown To Kickoff, News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun asks former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano one fun, non-football related question at the end of Chuck Checks In.

With the Colts taking on the Dolphins this week, Miami is on the mind. Pagano was asked which Colts player deserves to spend some time relaxing on the beach.

He did not hesitate.

“This is easy,” Pagano said. “The dude turns 40 years old in January. Joe Flacco, are you kidding me?”

Pagano even laid out a vacation plan for Flacco and his family.

“Let’s get this guy, his wife Dana, his five kids, let’s get him a penthouse suite at the Fontainebleau, dinner reservations at Joe’s Stone Crab, sucking down Piña Coladas,” Pagano said. “Get him a Speedo too.”

Pagano added that after what he did to help the Colts beat the Steelers and the throw to Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 6 to beat the Titans, he deserves a day on the beach in Miami.

Flacco has thrown for 716 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception in three games for the Cots this season. He has gone 1-1 in games he’s started, and played most of the game in the Colts victory against the Steelers.

Despite the loss against the Jaguars, Flacco had an excellent day throwing the ball, passing for 359 yards and three touchdowns in his best statistical game of the season.

Flacco will return to his backup role this week against the Dolphins, with Anthony Richardson ready to go to make his return to the starting spot after missing two games with an oblique injury.

The Colts and Dolphins will kick off at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chuck Checks In

Chuck Checks In Week 7

More Colts coverage

Tony Dungy shares incredible story as Dallas Clark joins Ring of Honor

Colts stars Richardson, Taylor surprise fans at local Dairy Queen

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.